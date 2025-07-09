Roads blocked, trains stopped: Why India bloc is protesting in Bihar with ‘chakka jam’

Protests have erupted in Bihar, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Mahagathbandhan allies, against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls ahead of the state's Assembly elections. Demonstrations began early in Hajipur and Sonpur, with roads blocked by burning tyres, while police maintained a noticeable presence in these areas.

The 'chakka jam' protest is part of a statewide campaign opposing the electoral roll revision and the new labour code. It coincides with the Bharat Bandh called by ten central trade unions, which are demanding a minimum wage and various labour reforms.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav have scheduled a protest march in Patna. Starting at the Income Tax office at Golambar, the march will proceed to the Election Commission office, further emphasising their opposition to the SIR process.

In addition to the road blockades, RJD's student wing has disrupted railway services by blocking tracks at Jehanabad railway station. The protest efforts, backed by the Mahagathbandhan parties including the Congress and Left parties, aim to draw attention to what they claim is a rushed and confusing revision process.

Early reports from Hajipur show that RJD supporters have also obstructed the Gandhi Setu, a crucial transport link. In Sonpur, the blockade was spearheaded by RJD MLA Mukesh Roshan, reflecting the party's grassroots mobilisation across key areas in Bihar.

The announcement of these statewide protests was made by Tejashwi Yadav, who was joined by Bihar Congress president Rajesh Kumar and other party leaders. Yadav has criticised the SIR process, alleging it creates "confusion" and favours the ruling NDA. He stated that the protest is a collective effort by the Mahagathbandhan to challenge both the labour code and electoral roll revision.

As the day unfolds, the protests are expected to continue affecting both road and rail traffic across the state, with significant attention from both local and national political figures.

This protest marks a significant moment in the run-up to the Bihar Assembly elections, highlighting the tension between state opposition parties and the central electoral body regarding procedural fairness and transparency in the upcoming polls.