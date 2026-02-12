Rolls-Royce eyes big India push; offers co-developing fighter jet engine

Rolls-Royce on Thursday announced a major plan to expand its business in India across defence, energy and civil aviation, a day after its CEO Tufan Erginbilgic met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per reported by news agency PTI.

The UK-based aero-engine maker said it is ready to co-develop a next-generation fighter jet engine for India with full intellectual property (IP) rights for New Delhi.

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The company also said it plans to more than double its workforce in India to around 10,000 people and increase sourcing from Indian suppliers by 10 times in the long run, as it looks to make the country a global hub for high-tech manufacturing.

“As we grow our participation in programmes across India's defence, aviation and energy sectors, we will expand our ecosystem in India, as we have done successfully in other countries,” Erginbilgic said.

Besides meeting Modi, Erginbilgic also held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

“We welcome Rolls-Royce's enthusiasm towards scaling up its activities in India and partnering with our innovative and dynamic youth,” Modi said in a post on social media.

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Rolls-Royce said it wants to make India its third “home market” outside the UK, in line with its long-term plans in jet engines, naval propulsion and advanced engineering.

“Our ambitions for India are built on the strong foundations of our decades-long presence in the country, our growing footprint, our deep industry partnerships, and our competitively advantaged technologies,” the Rolls-Royce CEO said.

“We are determined to partner India on its Atmanirbhar journey, by developing indigenous propulsion capabilities, providing sustained power to critical infrastructure and industry, and expanding local manufacturing for global supply chains.”

Among key defence projects, the company is keen to work with India on a next-generation aero engine for the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

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Rolls-Royce, with the UK government, has offered to co-develop a 120 kN class combat jet engine core, which it said could be the fastest route for India to get an indigenous next-generation engine.

The company said the co-development will offer full technology transfer with IP ownership for India and will include a dedicated design centre and manufacturing facilities, creating large-scale jobs.

“We believe our unique portfolio of advanced capabilities can help us grow our presence and partnerships further, to power, protect and connect India for decades to come,” Erginbilgic said.

British High Commissioner to India Lindy Cameron welcomed the announcement.

“Rolls-Royce has so much to offer India. And India has so much to offer Rolls-Royce! Their announcement is set to soar investment and jobs in India and will further their impressive contribution to India's growth story,” she said.

“From powering India's civil and defence aerospace to advancing digital and engineering capabilities -- this is exactly what our shared UK-India Vision 2035 envisaged,” Cameron said on X.

Rolls-Royce said the plan builds on India-UK strategic cooperation and the Vision 2035 roadmap.

More than 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines are currently used on Indian defence platforms, including Jaguar fighter jets and Hawk trainers of the Indian Air Force and Navy, Arjun Main Battle Tanks of the Army, and several vessels and submarines of the Indian Navy and Coast Guard, including anti-submarine warfare shallow water crafts and P17 Alpha frigates.

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At present, over 4,000 people work across the Rolls-Royce ecosystem in India, including 2,800 engineers supporting global programmes.

The company has joint ventures with HAL and Force Motors and works with more than 100 Indian suppliers, including Tata, Bharat Forge, Godrej, Azad Engineering and several small and medium firms.

Rolls-Royce recently expanded its Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, which supports its civil aerospace and defence businesses with digital and engineering services.