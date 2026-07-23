'Routine renewal, predates CJP protests': Delhi Police clarifies detention powers under NSA

The Delhi Police on Thursday said claims linking the extension of its preventive detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protests were "misleading".

The police asserted that the order was part of a routine quarterly administrative process issued before the demonstrations began.

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The clarification came after reports said the Lieutenant Governor had extended the Delhi Police Commissioner's powers of preventive detention under the stringent law till October 18.

"Misleading information is circulating on social media claiming that the Commissioner of Police, Delhi, has been granted detention powers under the National Security Act (NSA) specifically to suppress the ongoing CJP protests," the police said in a statement posted on X.

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It added that the order "is a routine, quarterly extension of powers under the NSA, which is conventionally renewed every three months."

ORDER ISSUED BEFORE PROTESTS, SAYS POLICE

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According to Delhi Police, the current renewal was issued on July 7 and is effective from July 19 to October 18, predating the start of the CJP protests.

"Furthermore, no specific request was initiated for this order in relation to recent events. The renewal constitutes a standard administrative procedure and has been misinterpreted out of context," the statement said.

Police maintained that the extension was not sought in connection with the recent protests.

WHAT THE NOTIFICATION SAYS

According to an official notification issued on July 15 by the Delhi government's Home Department, the Delhi Police Commissioner has been delegated powers of preventive detention under Section 3(2) of the National Security Act, with the authorisation remaining valid until October 18.

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The NSA empowers the Centre and state governments to detain individuals to prevent them from acting in a manner considered "prejudicial to the defence of India." Preventive detention under the law can range from three to 12 months, although it may be revoked earlier. Since it is preventive detention and not an arrest, there is no legal requirement to produce the detainee before a court.

PROTESTS CONTINUE

The controversy comes amid ongoing protests led by the CJP over the alleged NEET paper leak and demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The agitation began at Jantar Mantar on June 20. On Monday, tens of thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament as part of the "Chalo Sansad" protest, during which clashes left several protesters and police personnel injured.

A Delhi government official said the delegation of preventive detention powers under the NSA has been renewed every quarter since the 1980s and forms part of a routine administrative exercise.

(With inputs from PTI)