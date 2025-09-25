Rs 10,000 to 75 lakh women: PM Modi to launch Bihar's Mahila Rojgar Yojana tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bihar's Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday at 11 AM via video conferencing. During the program, PM Modi will directly transfer Rs. 10,000 into the bank accounts of 75 lakh women across the state, amounting to a total of Rs. 7,500 crore.

The scheme, aimed at promoting women's empowerment and self-employment, is designed to make women Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) by providing financial support to start livelihood activities. The assistance is intended for one woman from each family in the state, enabling her to initiate employment or business activities of her choice.

Under the scheme, an initial grant of Rs. 10,000 will be provided to eligible women, with the possibility of receiving additional financial support of up to Rs. 2 lakh in later phases.

Earlier this month, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana to provide women with employment opportunities and improve their livelihoods. The Chief Minister also flagged off several publicity vans to raise awareness about the scheme and launched its official portal.

The Rural Development Department will serve as the nodal agency for the scheme, with the Bihar Rural Livelihood Promotion Society (Jeevika) tasked with executing the program.

Following the initial financial support, a six-month assessment will be conducted to evaluate the progress of the beneficiaries. If required, women will be eligible for up to Rs. 2 lakh in additional support to enhance their businesses.

The scheme will also foster the development of local markets, or Haat Bazaars, across villages and towns to assist in the sale of products created by women.