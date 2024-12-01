RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's big claim: Society will perish if population growth rate goes below 2.1

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the vital role of family in society, warning that a population growth rate falling below 2.1 could lead to a society’s eventual extinction.

Speaking at the ‘Kathale Kul (Clan) Sammelan’ in Nagpur on December 1, Bhagwat explained that the family, or "kutumb," is a fundamental unit of society. He expressed concern over the declining population growth rates, citing Loksankhya Shastra, which suggests that if the growth rate drops below 2.1, a society will self-destruct, independent of external influences.

He also referenced India’s population policy, introduced around 1998 or 2002, which sets the target for a growth rate no lower than 2.1. According to population science, Bhagwat argued that a rate of at least 3 is necessary for the survival of society.

India’s population growth is on the decline. Economist Shamika Ravi, a member of the Economic Advisory Council to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recently pointed out on X that fertility rates in over three-quarters of Indian states have fallen below levels needed to sustain the population.

India's peak population is likely to be 1.701 billion, and the country is expected to reach that mark in 2062, according to a recently released United Nations (UN) World Population Prospects report. This means it has 38 years before it hits its population peak.

Currently, India is the most populous country in the world and is likely to remain so until the end of the century, it added.

According to the data shared by the UN, India's population will start declining between January and July 2062. That year, India is likely to add 222,000 people to its population. After that, India's population will start declining. In 2063, the country would lose around 115,000 people. In 2064, this number would increase to 437,000 and 793,000 in 2065.

In response to these concerns, Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have called on their citizens to have more children.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu warned about the implications of an aging population, stating that his government is considering laws to incentivize larger families, reversing earlier population control measures. He cautioned that an increase in the elderly population could strain the state's economy, similar to trends seen in developed countries like Japan, China, and parts of Europe, where aging populations outnumber younger ones. Naidu also highlighted that the fertility rate in southern states has dropped to 1.6, far below the national average of 2.1.

In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin echoed similar sentiments, urging residents to consider having more children. Speaking at a wedding in Chennai, Stalin cited an old Tamil saying, "padhinarum petru peru vazhvu vazhga," meaning that people should strive for 16 types of wealth, such as fame, education, and lineage, rather than aiming for 16 children.