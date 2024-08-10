Russia denies involvement in ‘public or obscure campaigns’ to recruit Indian citizens for military service

Russia has denied of having engaged in any “public or obscure campaigns” in “fraudulent schemes” to recruit Indian citizens for military service in the country.

In a statement issued by the Russian Embassy in Delhi on August 10 said that no citizens from a number of countries, including India, have been admitted into the Russian Armed Forces since April this year.

The statement also expressed “deep condolences” to the Indian government and the families of those Indians who were killed while serving in the Russian military.

The clarification was issued a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed the Lok Sabha on August 9 that 69 Indians are still fighting alongside the Russian Army on its border with Ukraine, but President Vladimir Putin has assured Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they all would soon be released.

“We should not jump the gun and say Russians are not serious on this matter. I think it is important to hold the Russian government to their word, we are not here to score points or enter into debates. We are here to get back those 69 people because Indian citizens should not be serving in the army of foreign countries,” Jaishankar said in reply to queries by All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

The Embassy in its statement added, “The agencies concerned in both countries work in close coordination for early identification and discharge of Indian nationals who voluntarily contracted for military service in Russia. All contractual obligations and due compensation payments will be fulfilled in full measure.”