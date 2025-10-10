Business Today
S Jaishankar announces India’s plan to reopen embassy in Kabul in major diplomatic shift

Jaishankar's announcement came during a meeting with the visiting Taliban minister, signalling a new phase in bilateral ties

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 10, 2025 1:14 PM IST
S Jaishankar announces India’s plan to reopen embassy in Kabul in major diplomatic shiftIn a shift, India to upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to a full embassy

In a major shift in India-Afghanistan ties, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India would upgrade its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy. This diplomatic move comes as India strengthens its ties with Afghanistan amid a challenging relationship with Pakistan, even though New Delhi has yet to officially recognise the Taliban regime.

"I am pleased to announce the upgrading of India's technical mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India... India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan," Jaishankar stated during his meeting with Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

The decision marks a significant moment in India’s neighbourhood diplomacy, as it restores diplomatic relations with Afghanistan four years after India closed its embassy and consulates in 2021 following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

Muttaqi’s meeting with Jaishankar is the most substantial interaction between the two countries since the Taliban's rise to power, following the US military withdrawal. The diplomatic restoration comes at a time when the Taliban's strained ties with Pakistan, due to issues such as cross-border terrorism and the return of Afghan refugees, have created an opportunity for India to enhance its engagement with Kabul.

This move to open a full embassy signals India’s continued commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty while expanding its diplomatic footprint in a region increasingly shaped by shifting geopolitical dynamics.

Published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:56 PM IST
