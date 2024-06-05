'Sab MP chun rahe - not PM': BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover after Lok Sabha Election Results

Former BharatPe managing director Ashneer Grover visited the iconic Statue of Liberty in New York on the day the Lok Sabha election 2024 results were announced. Sharing a picture from the site, Grover expressed his thoughts on the election outcome, deeming it as a fitting day for his visit.

In a social media post, he wrote, "Apt day to be visiting 'The Statue of Liberty !' As the great Indian Elections wrap up, Junta showed everyone they can cut across the noise and are smarter than all politicians/pollsters. Respect."

Reflecting on the results, Grover emphasised the significance of parliamentary democracy in India, noting the impact of selecting competent Member of Parliament candidates locally.

“For me the result reinforces one thing – India mein parliamentary democracy hai. Sab MP chun rahe – not PM. So better MP candidate selection at micro constituency level made all the difference between perception and reality,” he added.

The post garnered significant attention with over 73,000 views, prompting varied responses from users. One user commended Grover's insights, hailing India as the greatest democracy. Another user hinted at potential disagreements but refrained from elaborating to avoid conflict.

Well put , Ashneer ! No one person got more than his seat , as it should be ...India is the greatest democracy on earth 🌎 — Antrix Bindal (@antrix1984) June 4, 2024

Disagreeing with Grover's perspective, a third user highlighted the voters' preferences for benefits over local leaders in the election outcome.

Wrong assessment. The Modi factor plays a big part in polarizing votes. SS UBT , originally a right wing party, is enjoying minority votes now because they have somehow lost their brand recognition as a hindutwa party(though that's what they are in reality). — ADI (@Arkadyuti5) June 4, 2024

The Election Commission of India (ECI) officially announced the results of the 18th Lok Sabha polls, revealing that the BJP-led NDA fell short of the majority threshold with 294 seats. In contrast, the Congress party secured 99 seats in the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emerged victorious in the Varanasi constituency, marking a historic milestone as the first Prime Minister since Jawaharlal Nehru to secure three consecutive terms in office.

