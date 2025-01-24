Saif Ali Khan attack: Police custody of intruder extended to January 29

A Mumbai court has extended the police custody of Mohammed Shariful Islam Shehzad, who had entered Saif Ali Khan’s residence in an attempt to steal and ended up attacking the actor instead. The accused’s police custody has been extended till January 29.

According to a report in Times of India, the Bandra court noted that there has been substantial progress in the investigation, and hence had granted the extension of custody following the completion of the five-day remand. The court also directed Mumbai police to explore other crucial aspects of the case.

Related Articles

The extension was sought by the police citing the possibility of additional accomplices and the accused’s failure to cooperate in the location of the weapon.

SAIF ALI KHAN’S STATEMENT

Meanwhile, actor Saif Ali Khan in his statement to the police, recounted the events of January 16. As per sources, he said that he and his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom on the 11th floor when they heard screams from their house help, Eliyama Philip, who cares for their younger son, Jeh. Upon rushing to his room, Saif Ali Khan found an intruder inside.

He attempted to restrain the intruder, later identified as Shehzad, but was stabbed several times in the back, neck, and arms. Despite his injuries, Khan managed to push the intruder away, allowing the house staff to escape with Jeh and lock the attacker in the room.

Philip informed Khan that the intruder had demanded Rs 1 crore, a detail she had also mentioned in her complaint. Saif Ali Khan was subsequently taken to Lilavati hospital for treatment.