Jeh was crying, Saif Ali Khan attempted to stop the intruder: What the actor said in his statement

Actor Saif Ali Khan, whose home was invaded on January 16, gave his statement to the Bandra Police on Thursday, on what happened on the night of the incident. Khan was released from Lilavati Hospital earlier this week, where he had undergone a procedure for his injuries.

As per sources, Saif Ali Khan told the cops that he and wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom on the 11th floor when he heard screams from the house help, Eliyama Philip. Philip also cares for the younger son, Jehangir (Jeh). When he rushed to Jeh’s room, he found the intruder.

Jeh was crying, and chaos ensued as Saif Ali Khan tried to restrain the man. The intruder then stabbed Khan several times in his back, neck, and arms, which loosened his grip. The actor managed to push the intruder away as the house staff ran away with Jeh. They locked the attacker in the room.

Philip later informed Saif Ali Khan that the intruder had demanded Rs 1 crore from. She had said the same during her complaint too.

Saif Ali Khan was rushed to the hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

According to the police the intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, entered the actors’ house with the intent of stealing. Shehzad has been identified as a Bangladeshi national. He was subsequently arrested from Thane. Fingerprints collected from the actor’s home confirmed to match those of Shehzad.

A third part of the knife used by the accused to stab Saif Ali Khan was recovered on January 22 from a lake in Bandra. The first part of the 2.5-inch knife was lodged in the actor’s body and was removed during the surgery, while another part was recovered later.