Man enters Salman Khan's shooting location, threatens him mentioning Lawrence Bishnoi's name 

An identified man entered the shooting location of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in Zone 5 of Mumbai on Wednesday and threatened him. The incident took place in Dadar locality, leading the authorities to take prompt action, India Today reported.

Initial findings indicate that Salman Khan was present at the site when crew members noticed the unidentified man. It is reported that the suspect mentioned the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, a known gangster with a history of animosity towards Salman Khan. The man was detained and is currently being questioned at the Shivaji Park police station.

In recent months, Salman Khan has received multiple threats from the Bishnoi gang, culminating in an incident in April where two gunmen fired shots near his Bandra residence. The conflict stems from a 1998 event in which Salman was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, an act considered sacrilegious by the Bishnoi community. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, Lawrence Bishnoi has publicly stated his intention to avenge the actions of the actor.

Following these threats, Salman Khan has been assigned Y+ security, with a significant police presence maintained outside his residence, Galaxy Apartments. In addition to this, Mumbai Police has installed advanced AI-powered CCTV cameras with high-resolution capabilities and facial recognition technology to bolster security measures.

Aside from the ongoing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi, there have been reports of individuals issuing threats to Salman Khan in connection with Lawrence Bishnoi.