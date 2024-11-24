Sambhal clash: Ancient Harihar temple, Mughal-era mosque - what is the dispute?

Tensions flared in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Sunday during a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, claimed to have been built over an ancient Harihar temple. The situation escalated as locals engaged in stone-pelting, prompting the police to use tear gas and "minor force" to control the crowd. Three people were killed in the violent clash. This was the second survey of the site, following a petition alleging that the Jama Masjid in Sambhal is located on land where a Harihar temple once stood.

Clash in Sambhal

The second day of a court-mandated survey by an Advocate Commissioner began at 7 am. As the survey progressed, miscreants from the gathering began pelting stones at the police. Sambhal Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said some miscreants came out of the crowd gathered near the site and pelted stones at the police team. "The police used minor force and tear gas to bring the situation under control."

Videos purportedly showing youths throwing stones at the police near the survey site have surfaced online, amplifying the tense atmosphere in the area.

The survey was ordered after a petition was filed in a local court claiming that Jama Masjid stood on the site of an ancient Harihar temple. Supreme Court lawyer Vishnu Shankar Jain, the petitioner in the case, explained that the civil judge ordered an Advocate Commission to conduct a videography and photography survey of the mosque.

"In compliance with the order of the Court passed on 19th November, the second day's survey was conducted by an Advocate Commissioner today from 7:30 AM to 10:00 AM. During this survey, all features were studied. Videography and photography directed by the Court have been complied with, and now this survey has been completed. The report will be presented before the Court before or on 29th November," Jain said.

Historical Claims

Gopal Sharma, a local lawyer for the Hindu side, told PTI on Friday that in his petition filed in the court, he mentioned that "Baburnama" and the "Ain-e-Akbari" has confirmed that a Harihar temple was at the site where the Jama Masjid now stands. He also claimed that the temple was demolished by Mughal Emperor Babur in 1529.

However, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq objected to the developments, saying: "The Jama Masjid of Sambhal is historical and very old. The Supreme Court had given the order in 1991 that whatever religious places are there in whatever condition since 1947, they will remain at their places."

The Central and Uttar Pradesh governments, the mosque committee, and the district magistrate of Sambhal have all been named as parties in the case.

Last Tuesday, after the court ordered the survey, Vishnu Shankar Jain said that the civil court had directed a survey by an advocate commissioner at the alleged Jama Masjid in Sambhal which was known as Hari Har Mandir. "The Hari Har temple in Sambhal, we all know, is a central part of our faith...This is an ASI-protected area. There can be no encroachment of any kind in the ASI-protected area. There are many signs and symbols there which are of Hindu temple," he said.

Vishnu Shankar claimed that Mughal emperor Babar partly demolished the temple in 1529. "It is believed that Kalki avatar is to take place at Sambhal," Jain later posted on X.