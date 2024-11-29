Sambhal violence: SC orders trial court to halt mosque survey, directs UP government to maintain peace 

On November 29, the Supreme Court instructed the trial court in Sambhal to refrain from issuing any orders regarding the survey of a Mughal-era mosque. The court also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to ensure peace and harmony in the violence-stricken town.

A bench, led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, ordered the Allahabad High Court to address the Muslim side's petition within three working days of its filing.

“We trust that the trial court will not proceed with the matter until the High Court reviews and issues an order,” the bench stated.

The court further directed the state government to maintain peace in Sambhal and establish a peace committee that includes members from both communities. It also instructed the trial court not to review any reports related to the mosque survey until the High Court had taken up the case.

The bench advised the Muslim petitioners to challenge the district court's order in the High Court and scheduled a hearing for the week beginning January 6.

The management committee of the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal had approached the Supreme Court on November 28, seeking to challenge the district court’s November 19 order that mandated the mosque survey. They also requested an immediate stay on the operation of this order.

Tensions in Sambhal escalated after the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid on November 19, prompted by claims that a Harihar temple once stood at the site. This led to violent protests on November 24, with clashes between demonstrators and security forces, resulting in stone pelting, arson, and four fatalities, with many others injured.

Five people were killed in the unrest, and more than 20 police officers sustained injuries. Gunfire was reported during the clashes, and investigations are underway to identify its source.

Protesters hurled stones, shouted slogans, and attempted to set vehicles on fire near the mosque, forcing the police to respond with tear gas and batons. The violence has triggered a political blame game, with the ruling BJP and opposition Samajwadi Party trading accusations over the incident.

"Namaz prayers have been offered peacefully. There is normalcy and peace everywhere..." Shrish Chandra, Additional SP, said.

(With inputs from PTI)