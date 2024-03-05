Sandehskhali ED attack: Calcutta HC transfers case to CBI in a massive blow to Shiekh Shahjahan

The Calcutta High Court has transferred to the CBI the Sandehskhali case which pertains to the attack on ED officials. The CBI is also expected to take the custody of suspended TMC leader Shiekh Shahjahan.

On January 5, a team of ED officials came under attack after they went to TMC strongman Shahjahan Sheikh's house in Sandeshkhali for a raid in connection with the alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam. The West Bengal police began the probe and arrested some people in connection with the attack.

Later, Shahjahan was also arrested by the state police following directions from the high court in an alleged sexual abuse case. Today, Chief Justice Division Bench asked the state police to handover Shiekh Shahjahan and all related enquiry to the central probe agency by 4:30 pm today.

Both the ED and the West Bengal government moved separate appeals challenging a single bench order which on January 17 ordered formation of a joint special investigation team (SIT) of the CBI and the state police to probe the mob attack on the ED officials.

While the ED wanted the probe to be transferred to the CBI only, the state prayed that the investigation be given to the state police only.

The TMC leader was arrested by the state police a day after the high court ordered that Sheikh, who is also the prime accused in alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing at Sandeshkhali, can be arrested by the CBI, the ED or the West Bengal Police.

