Sandeshkhali violence: TMC's Sheikh Shahjahan sent to 10-day police custody

Sandeshkhali violence news: Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan on Thursday was granted 10-day police custody, despite the police seeking 14 days. Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested on Thursday morning for alleged torture of villagers in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal. His next court appearance is on March 10.

Accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing, Sheikh was found hiding in a house in the Minakhan area in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Senior police officer Supratim Sarkar said Shahjahan has been arrested in a case of attack on ED officials during a raid on January 5.

Related Articles

Sheikh had been evading arrest since an ED team raiding his house in relation to a ration scam was attacked by a mob on January 5.

The Calcutta High Court had previously allowed his arrest by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the West Bengal Police.

Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest comes days after the Calcutta High Court criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led state government for delaying action against the TMC strongman. The High Court said Shahjahan should be arrested.

Section 144 has been imposed in Sandeshkhali, including the Sarberia and Akunjipara areas near Sheikh Shahjahan's residence, after his arrest. Shahjahan's arrest was welcomed by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who emphasised the need to combat crime in Bengal.

"I told you there will be light at the end of the tunnel. That is democracy. This is a lesson for everyone. Now, let's hope a new dawn of lawfulness will come back to Bengal, I am glad that good things are happening," Bose told reporters earlier in the day.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, "This is not arrest, this is a mutual adjustment". He also claimed that Shahjahan will get "5-star facilities in jail."

TMC leader Santanu Sen said Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest proves that "our government follows 'rajdharma' in an administrative manner," while adding the BJP should learn 'rajdharma' from the TMC. TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee said the state government was not shielding Sheikh Shahjahan, while quoting the arrests of Shahjahan's associates Uttam Sardar and Shibu Hazra.