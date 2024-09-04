Sandip Ghosh, ex-RG Kar principal, moves to SC challenging transfer of corruption case to CBI 

Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court contesting the Calcutta High Court's recent decision to transfer his corruption case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The Supreme Court is set to hear his plea on September 6, with a bench led by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud.

This move comes just two days after Ghosh's arrest by the CBI, probing potential financial irregularities at RG Kar College, particularly concerning the procurement of materials for patient care.

The Calcutta High Court had previously ordered the CBI to take over the investigation into corruption allegations against Ghosh from a Special Investigation Team (SIT) established by the West Bengal government.

The court emphasised the need for a unified approach to the allegations, stating that "the investigations into the rape-murder at RG Kar hospital and the graft charges against the ex-principal should not be fragmented between different agencies." The court's order highlighted that transferring the case to the CBI would ensure consistency in the investigation.

Ghosh is already under scrutiny by the CBI for his actions related to the August 9 rape murder of a junior doctor on campus, facing increasing allegations of financial and administrative misconduct.