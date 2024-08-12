Sanjay Nirupam's big claim: 'Uddhav Thackeray secretly met Ajay Gupta, accused of corruption in South Africa'

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam on Monday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray, during his visit to Delhi, secretly met Ajay Gupta, an accused of corruption in South Africa. Nirupam said it was publicly announced that Uddhav Thackeray went to Delhi to meet the leaders of the INDIA alliance. The meetings he had with all the leaders were publicised widely, but one meeting was kept secret and that was with a member of the Gupta family, the Shiv Sena leader said while speaking to news agency ANI.

Related Articles

The Gupta brothers are Ajay Gupta, Rajesh Gupta, and Atul Gupta. "The Gupta family committed scams in South Africa and they had to abscond from there in 2018. The then president of South Africa Jacob Zuma also had to leave his position because of them and then he was also removed from his party. Two of the Gupta brothers are absconding and there are Interpol and red corner notices against them. They are in Dubai. The third brother among them, Ajay Gupta is in India," Nirupam said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam alleges, "It was publicly announced that Uddhav Thackeray went to Delhi to meet the leaders of the INDIA Alliance. The meetings he had with all the leaders were publicized widely. But one meeting was kept secret and… pic.twitter.com/pEnT1x5yrh — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2024

The Shinde Sena leader said that Ajay Gupta is also an accused in the suicide case of a builder, Baba Sahni, in Uttarakhand. Baba Sahni allegedly committed suicide in May 2024. In his suicide note, Nirupam said, Sahni wrote that Gupta was pressurised him and wanted to take over his business. The Uttarakhand Police arrested Ajay Gupta, who was recently released on bail. "He has been out on bail since July 11. Why did Uddhav Thackeray meet such a person discreetly? Did he want money from Ajay Gupta for the upcoming elections?" he asked.

Nirupam also said that Uddhav Thackeray should clarify whether he has any investment in South Africa. "Do you have any investment in South Africa? Does the Gupta family have any role in that investment? Did you have any business transaction with Baba Sahni, that you wanted to settle?" the Sena leader asked.

Baba Sahni's son, in a complaint given to the police, accused the Gupta brothers of intimidating, threatening, and blackmailing his father. Sahni had given an application to the police earlier, alleging that the Gupta brothers were putting unnecessary pressure on him regarding a project.

In his complaint, Sahni's son accused the Gupta brothers of getting a false complaint lodged against his father in Saharanpur and asking Sahni to transfer both his companies in their name by threatening him that otherwise, he and his son-in-law would be sent to jail in a false case.

Uddhav Thackeray was on a 3-day visit to Delhi from August 6. During his visit, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head met leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Uddhav also visited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's home and met his wife Sunita Kejriwal.

Maharashtra will go to polls later this year.