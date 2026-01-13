'Satyamev Jayate. We have won': Raghav Chadha after Blinkit decides to remove 10-minute delivery branding across platforms

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s move to rein in ultra-fast delivery promises by quick-commerce platforms, calling it a major win for rider safety and human dignity.

In a post on X, Raghav said the decision to remove “10-minute delivery” branding from platforms was a “timely, decisive and compassionate intervention” by the government. “Satyamev Jayate. Together, we have won,” Chadha wrote, thanking the Centre for stepping in.

I am deeply grateful to the Central Government for its timely, decisive and compassionate intervention in enforcing the removal of the “10-minute delivery” branding from quick-commerce platforms. This is a much needed step because when… — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) January 13, 2026

Chadha said branding such as “10-minute delivery”—often printed on riders’ T-shirts, jackets and delivery bags, along with countdown timers displayed on customer apps—creates constant and dangerous pressure on delivery workers. He added that the move would improve road safety not only for delivery partners but also for the general public.

Highlighting the working conditions of gig workers, the MP said he had spoken to hundreds of delivery partners over the past few months.

“Many are overworked, underpaid and risking their life to fulfil an unrealistic promise,” he said, while also thanking citizens who supported the campaign against aggressive delivery timelines. Addressing platform workers directly, Chadha added, “And to every gig worker – you’re not alone, we’re all with you.”

The remarks came after quick-commerce platform Blinkit decided to remove references to “10-minute delivery” from its brand messaging following the Centre’s intervention, sources told India Today on Tuesday.

Earlier, Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held discussions with senior officials of Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy and Zomato, during which he asked companies to do away with fixed delivery time limits in the interest of workers’ safety.

Following the intervention, companies assured the government that delivery-time commitments would be removed from brand advertisements and social media platforms, with Blinkit deciding to drop the “10-minute delivery” branding across all its platforms.

The issue has also been raised by gig workers’ unions. The Gig and Platform Service Workers Union had announced a nationwide strike on New Year’s Eve, demanding action on workers’ rights, welfare and dignity. Among its key demands was the removal of 10-minute delivery options, which the union said incentivise unsafe speeds and increase the risk of road accidents.