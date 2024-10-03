'Savarkar ate beef, was a non vegetarian': Karnataka Congress leader sparks controversy

Congress leader and Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has ignited a political firestorm following his comments regarding Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, asserting that the noted nationalist was a non-vegetarian who consumed beef and did not oppose cow slaughter.

During an event in Bengaluru commemorating Gandhi Jayanti, Rao stated, "Savarkar was a Brahmin, but he ate beef and was a non-vegetarian. He did not oppose cow slaughter; in fact, he was quite a modernist on that topic." This assertion has drawn sharp criticism and raised questions about Savarkar's legacy within Indian politics.

Rao further contrasted Savarkar’s beliefs with those of Mahatma Gandhi, describing the latter as a staunch vegetarian and a proponent of Hindu cultural conservatism.

"Gandhi was a democratic person in his approach," he noted while claiming that Savarkar’s ideology leaned towards fundamentalism. According to Rao, Gandhi embodied tolerance and inclusiveness, traits that he suggests were absent in Savarkar’s philosophy.

In his remarks, Gundu Rao also referenced Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, claiming that Jinnah was not a hard-core Islamist and suggesting that he even consumed pork.

"Jinnah became an icon for Muslims. He was never a fundamentalist, but Savarkar was," Rao stated, positioning Savarkar’s views as more extreme.

BJP quickly responded to Rao’s comments. Party leader R. Ashok accused the Congress of targeting Hindu figures.

"Congress' God is Tipu Sultan. Why are you Congress people always targeting Hindus? The Congress mindset is like this. Hindus have given a verdict in the elections. Every Hindu will teach them a lesson," he remarked.

Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned Rao’s statements, accusing Congress of perpetuating a narrative of defamation against Savarkar. Fadnavis asserted that Savarkar had strong views on the cow's importance to farmers, reinforcing the notion that Savarkar deserved respect rather than disparagement.

The controversy comes on the heels of legal troubles for Rahul Gandhi, who was recently summoned in a defamation case for his comments about Savarkar. The complainant alleges that Gandhi’s remarks, which labeled Savarkar as synonymous with the BJP and RSS, were intended to defame the historical figure.