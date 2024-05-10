BIG relief for Arvind Kejriwal: SC grants Delhi CM interim bail till June 1

The Supreme Court has granted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interim bail in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. In a big releif, CM has been granted bail until June 1, which is also the last phase, i.e. the 7th phase of voting in the Lok Sabha Elections.

During the interim bail, Kejriwal will be allowed to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, the two-judge bench led by Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta has also ordered that as soon as his bail period is over on June 1, the Aam Aadmi Party supremo will surrender to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 2.

The top court has, however, also said that even if the Kejriwal would not perform any official duties as it could have "cascading effects" on others.

Earlier on May 7, the Supreme Court had reserved its order on the plea to give Kejriwal interim bail during the elections as several arguments were still left to be presented in the court.

Kejriwal's plea challenged the Delhi High Court's ruling from April 10th, which denied his appeal against the ED arrest. Since his arrest on March 21, Kejriwal has remained in detention.

ED opposed the bail plea on by saying that Arvind Kejriwal has no ministry, portfolio, sign or responsibilities to take care of, so he shouldn't be granted bail.