SC hearing on Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: Top 10 highlights from today's proceedings

The Supreme Court of India held its second hearing in the brutal rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

During the proceedings, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud questioned the validity of the "151-mg semen" theory regarding evidence found on the victim. The court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) legal representative to not to rely on social media for courtroom arguments.

The next hearing has been scheduled for September 5.

Debunking social media claims:

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud emphasised the importance of factual evidence, stating, “We have the actual autopsy report before us and we know what the 150 mg refers to. Please don't use social media to make your arguments,” in response to misleading information in the public sphere.

Doubtful conduct of police:

The court expressed concerns about the conduct of local law enforcement, with Chandrachud questioning why certain protocols were not followed correctly during the investigation.

"The entire procedure followed by your state is something which I have not come across in the 30 years of my life. The first thing, is it true that the UD (unnatural death) was recorded at 10.30 hours (10.30 am)? Second, who is this assistant superintendent non-medical (person), her conduct is also very doubtful. Why did she act in this manner?"

Delay in recording death:

Chandrachud posed critical questions regarding the investigation timeline, saying, "(Kapil) Sibal, one aspect is extremely disturbing, the GD (general diary) entry of death is recorded at 10.10 am...the securing of the crime scene, the seizures etc. was done at 11.30 at night? What was happening all by then?"

Request for responsible oversight:

The Chief Justice insisted on the need for a responsible police officer to clarify investigative procedures, highlighting the need for accountability in the case. 9. "Please keep a responsible police officer present here. We have not yet got an answer as to when UD case was registered."

Discrepancies in documentation:

Chandrachud raised concerns over inconsistencies in the case documentation, particularly questioning how various reports recorded different timelines, urging legal representatives to clarify these issues.

"If the report indicates that after the return to (the) police station was recorded, after the dead body was given to the mother, if the police say GD 861 was recorded at night, how does the inquest report refer to the UD earlier than that?"

Protection for protesting doctors:The Chief Justice urged protesting doctors to return to their duties, assuring them, “We will pass some general order, please rest assured that once doctors resume duties, we will prevail upon authorities to not take adverse actions."

Inclusivity in committee hearings:

The Chief Justice stressed that the composition of the National Task Force will include senior women doctors familiar with public health infrastructure, assuring, "The committee will hear everyone..interns, residents, senior residents, nurses, paramedical staff.. committee will ensure that all representatives are heard."

Understanding medical professionals’ challenges:

Responding to the concerns raised by the doctors about their work environment, CJI acknowledged the difficult conditions, stating, "Please assure the doctors that we know they are working for 36 hours...I have personally slept on the floor of a public hospital when one of my family members was not well."

Concerns over work hours and safety:

The court pointed out that extended duty hours leave medical staff vulnerable, stressing, "The duty is almost 48 hours, then you are neither in a physical or mental state to resist if somebody is teasing you."

Establishment of a National Task Force:

A national committee will be formed to ensure that the voices of all medical staff—including interns and senior doctors—are heard. CJI Chandrachud noted, "We will make a statement that resident doctors will be heard, your stakes and inputs are very high."