Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is in Tianjin to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit met Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping together. The three leaders were seen chatting and sharing a laugh.

The leaders arrived for the summit, where they were welcomed by Xi.

PM Modi and President Putin were also seen walking together and continuing their chat animatedly.

Meanwhile, Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the summit. PM Modi and Sharif maintained a cautious distance from each other. They were photographed with their backs to each other. In a picture also shared by PM Modi’s official X handle, Sharif is seen in the background with Modi highlighting his “productive exchange of views” with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The leaders also stood far apart in the customary family photo session of SCO leaders.

SCO SUMMIT

The summit meeting of the Heads of State of the 10-member SCO began on Monday, where they started a day-long deliberation to plan the future course of the bloc.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed the leaders. The 25th summit was formally inaugurated on Sunday night with a large banquet hosted by Xi. The event was attended by Prime Minister Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other dignitaries.

This year's summit is the largest in the SCO's history. China, which holds the Presidency this year, has invited 20 foreign leaders and 10 heads of international organisations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, to attend the SCO Plus summit.