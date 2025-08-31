Modi meets Politburo heavyweight Cai Qi, India-China reset goes beyond just top-level optics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China featured a rare diplomatic gesture — a meeting with Cai Qi, one of the most powerful officials in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Modi “shared his vision for the relationship,” while Cai pledged to expand exchanges “in line with the leader-level consensus” reached earlier with President Xi Jinping.

In China’s political hierarchy, such meetings are not routine. Cai Qi is one of only seven members of the Politburo Standing Committee — the country’s top decision-making body — and his presence signals that Beijing is anchoring its India outreach through the CCP’s core leadership, not just its foreign ministry.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri explained, “The PM had a separate meeting with Cai Qi, member of the CCP Politburo Standing Committee. There was originally a proposal from the Chinese side for Mr. Cai to host a banquet for the Prime Minister on behalf of President Xi Jinping... However, as there was a scheduling conflict, it was decided to have a brief meeting... The Prime Minister shared his overall vision for the India-China relationship... Mr. Cai... reiterated the Chinese side's desire to expand bilateral exchanges... to address our respective concerns in economic areas and to further improve relations in line with the consensus... between the Prime Minister and the President.”

Cai’s role makes the meeting significant. As director of the CCP’s General Office — the nerve centre of China’s party-state — Cai oversees everything from implementing Politburo decisions to coordinating with ministries and enforcing Xi Jinping’s directives. It’s also the office that can resolve bureaucratic delays, whether related to flights, visas, or border trade.

A close confidant of Xi, Cai rose quickly through the ranks, once serving as Party Secretary of Beijing and overseeing the 2022 Winter Olympics. His elevation reflects deep personal and political ties with Xi, dating back to their time in Fujian and Zhejiang provinces.

Meeting Cai Qi means more than just protocol. It indicates India is engaging not only with Xi but also with the inner mechanisms of his power structure. Xi’s move to involve Cai signals both trust — given Cai’s role as a key lieutenant — and control, as it ensures that the Party centre will closely manage the implementation of any reset in ties.