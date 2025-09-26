'Sea change in the US' approach': Brahma Chellaney on Trump's meeting with Asim Munir, Shehbaz Sharif

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney has said that US President Donald Trump’s latest meeting with Pakistan’s leadership reflects a notable change in Washington’s approach to the Indian subcontinent.

Chellaney noted that Trump recently held his second closed-door meeting in three months with Pakistan’s military establishment, this time with the country’s military-backed prime minister also present. He linked the shift in approach to a major deal between Islamabad and a crypto firm controlled by Trump’s family.

Advertisement

Related Articles

At the same time, the geostrategist pointed out that India has faced a series of US actions, including 50% tariffs on certain goods, the end of a sanctions waiver for the Chabahar port project, and moves to scale back the H-1B visa program. Despite this, he said, New Delhi has maintained a conciliatory stance toward Washington.

Trump’s second closed-door meeting in three months with Pakistan’s self-styled field marshal — this time with the military-backed prime minister also in attendance — underscores both a sea change in the U.S. president’s approach to the Indian subcontinent since his… pic.twitter.com/VGTH6XIEYB — Dr. Brahma Chellaney (@Chellaney) September 26, 2025

Recalling earlier trade disputes, Chellaney highlighted that India retaliated in Trump’s first term when the US withdrew the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) trade benefits and imposed tariffs on steel and aluminium.

Advertisement

At that time, India’s counter-tariffs put pressure on American exporters and helped pave the way for a trade agreement before the 2023 G20 Summit in Delhi.

Chellaney argued that India has not taken a similar approach in the current round of trade talks, entering negotiations without building leverage. He cautioned that this could result in an unfavourable outcome for New Delhi and affect its reputation in future dealings with Washington.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump met Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir at the White House to discuss bilateral ties.

Trump said a “great leader” was coming while talking to reporters at the White House after signing several executive orders on Thursday.

"In fact, we have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan coming, and the field marshal (of) Pakistan. Field Marshal is a very great guy, and so is the prime minister both. And they're coming,” Trump said.

Advertisement

This was the second time Trump met Field Marshal Munir in less than 3 months. In June this year, he hosted Munir for lunch at the White House. Following this, Munir nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize as Islamabad cited Trump's role in mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.