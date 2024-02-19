Serious constitutional crisis has begun in Delhi, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, addressing the Delhi Assembly, asserted that his government, the AAP government, is committed to serving the people. He pointed out that the BJP has often overlooked the issues plaguing the citizens, attributing this as the cause for their fluctuating success in elections. He remarked on their inconsistent performance, noting that they sometimes secure as few as three seats, and at other times, just eight.

"Our government, the AAP government (in Delhi), is for the people and we work for them. They (BJP) always ignored the problems faced by the people, and that's the reason for their current situation - sometimes they win just three seats and sometimes just eight seats," Kejriwal said while speaking at the Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal further said in the Delhi Assembly that a severe constitutional crisis has erupted in the city. He claimed that officers have officially refused to work, raising concerns about the functioning of the government. He accused the BJP of instigating these issues due to their animosity towards the people of Delhi.

"A serious constitutional crisis has begun in Delhi and officers have given us in writing that they won't work. How will the government function in such a case? The BJP is behind everything because it hates the people of Delhi," Kejriwal said.

In a pointed remark aimed at the BJP-led central government, Kejriwal suggested that if the Enforcement Directorate were to be shut down and Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act abolished, senior BJP leaders such as Shivraj Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje might consider forming their own political parties. Kejriwal made this comment during a meeting in Delhi with Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal engaged in a telephonic conversation with Kalpana Murmu Soren, the wife of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, expressing his solidarity with the incarcerated leader who was arrested by the ED on money laundering charges.

In a post on social media, Kalpana expressed gratitude to Kejriwal for his supportive stance.

Kejriwal's comments come in the midst of his ongoing disputes with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), having evaded six summonses related to the Delhi excise policy case.

The AAP chief had previously written to the ED, denouncing the earlier summonses as "illegal and politically motivated." He asserted that these summonses were strategically designed to hinder his election campaign activities.

It's noteworthy that various AAP leaders, including Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and Satyendar Jain, have been scrutinized by the ED in relation to money laundering cases over the past two years.

