Business Today
News
India
Setback for AAP: Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigns 

Today politics hasn't changed but the politician has. I have sent my resignation to the chief minister's office, he said.  

Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand

In a major blow to AAP, Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from his post as minister and also from the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday. The former minister said that the Aam Aadmi Party was born to fight corruption but today "the party is stuck in a swamp of corruption".

Anand said it had become difficult for him to work on the minister's post. "I resigned from the post of minister and the party as I can't connect my name with this corruption."

"The connection with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal happened because he had said 'Rajniti badlegi toh desh badlega'...Today politics hasn't changed but the politician has. I have sent my resignation to the chief minister's office." 

Speaking to reporters, he said he became a minister to pay back the society. "I don't want to be part of a party that takes a backseat when Dalit representation is talked about. I am not joining any party."

Anand said the AAP has 13 Rajya Sabha MPs, but none of them are Dalit, women, or from backward classes. There is, he said, no respect for Dalit MLAs, councillors and ministers in this party. "In such a situation, all Dalits feel cheated. Due to all this, it is difficult for me to remain in this party."

Published on: Apr 10, 2024, 4:53 PM IST
