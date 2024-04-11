Setback for AAP: ED seeks arrest warrant against MLA Amanatullah Khan in Delhi Waqf Board case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached a Delhi court seeking an arrest warrant against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a money laundering case. The case pertains to alleged irregularities in appointments within the Delhi Waqf Board.

The matter has been adjourned until April 18 by Special Judge for CBI and ED, Rakesh Syal, as the ED needs time to submit supporting documents for their application.

"Fresh application for issuance of open ended non-bailable warrant against Amanatullah Khan has been received from the Bail and Filing Section. It be checked and registered as per rules SPP (special public prosecutor) for ED seeks some time to file certain documents in support of the application. Heard. As requested, put up for consideration on April 18, 2024," the judge was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Despite not being named in a recent chargesheet by the ED, Khan has been accused of evading summons. The ED alleges that Khan has transitioned from witness to accused by filing an anticipatory bail plea and avoiding the investigation.

The ED claims it cannot conclude its probe against Khan due to his non-cooperation. The agency has named five entities in its prosecution complaint, including three suspected associates of Khan.

"All the other persons are the aides of this particular person. His role is much larger than the other accused persons who have been already arrested and chargesheeted," the ED had said.

The ED alleges that Khan acquired significant proceeds from crime through illegal staff recruitment to the Delhi Waqf Board, which were used to purchase immovable assets in his associates' names.

The searches were conducted in the case related to the illegal recruitment of staff and illegitimate personal gains made by the accused by unfairly leasing out the Waqf Board properties from 2018 to 2022 when Mr Khan was its chairperson, the ED has alleged.

The money laundering case originates from an FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and three Delhi Police complaints. The ED claims to have seized numerous incriminating materials during raids, suggesting Khan's involvement in money laundering.

(With PTI inputs)