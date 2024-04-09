'AAP's arrogance has been shattered': BJP after Delhi HC says Kejriwal was involved in liquor policy scam

After the Delhi High Court dismissed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the excise policy case, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) arrogance has been shattered. "The self-proclaimed honest character (of Arvind Kejriwal) has also been shattered by facts and proofs," Rajya Sabha MP and BJP's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Tuesday.

#WATCH | Delhi: After Delhi High Court dismisses CM Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest ED in the Excise Policy money laundering case, Rajya Sabha MP and BJP's spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "Aam Aadmi Party's arrogance has been shattered. The self-proclaimed… pic.twitter.com/4koWnR3347 — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

"For the so-called Aam Aadmi chief minister, the court has clearly said that the law cannot be different for the common man and AAP's chief minister...The 'Aam Aadmi' cap has been pulled off as he (Arvind Kejriwal) wanted the treatment of a 'Khas Aadmi'," Trivedi said.

What Delhi HC Said On ED's Custody Of Kejriwal

Earlier today, the Delhi High Court made some scathing observations while dismissing Kejriwal's plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The court said the material collected by ED revealed that Kejriwal "conspired and was actively involved in the use and concealment of proceeds of crime".

Delivering the order, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said the ED case also revealed that the chief minister was involved in his personal capacity as well as convenor of AAP. "The files and material placed before us reveal that the mandate of law was followed by the ED. The trial court order is not a two-line order. The statements with ED are of hawala dealers as well as an AAP candidate in Goa elections," the judge was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The order said that the central agency was able to place enough material against Kejriwal. "We have gone through the statement which completes the chain and shows that money was sent to Goa elections."

Reacting to the order, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "Whatever has happened till now in the so-called Excise Policy case- it can be said that the entire case is not about money laundering but it is the country's biggest political conspiracy." He said the ED or CBI could not recover a single illegal rupee in the case.