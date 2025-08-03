'Shame on GoI, cursed money for BCCI': Anger erupts over India-Pakistan clash in Asia Cup

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday targeted the central government and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for scheduling a cricket match between India and Pakistan in the upcoming Asia Cup.

“When money is more important than the blood of our fellow Indians and our men in uniform. Shame on GoI for being a hypocrite on Operation Sindoor. And dear BCCI—this is not just blood money that you’ll seek to earn but also cursed money,” Chaturvedi said.

“Blockbuster Fixture: India vs Pakistan scheduled for 14 September, 2025 with potential rematches during Super Four and Final”

Her remarks came just hours after the Asian Cricket Council unveiled the official schedule and venues for the tournament in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, promoting the India-Pakistan clash as a “Blockbuster Fixture.”

The council announced that the high-stakes match will take place on 14 September 2025, with possible rematches in the Super Four stage and the final.

India and Pakistan have been grouped alongside the UAE and Oman for the 2025 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE from September 9 to 28. The T20-format tournament could feature up to three encounters between the arch-rivals.

In July, Uddhav Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi had also criticised the BCCI for permitting former Indian cricketers to take part in a match against Pakistan in the World Championship of Legends (WCL). She accused the government of hypocrisy, citing its stated “no-engagement” policy with Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Calling the move a sign of “moral bankruptcy,” she questioned how such participation aligned with the government's publicly declared tough stance on sporting ties with the neighbouring country.

The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions match in the WCL was eventually called off after Indian players opted out.

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Aarin Capital, also criticised the government and called for India’s withdrawal from the Asia Cup. He questioned how India could “play and make money for terrorist Pak and its players who abuse India every day,” and said the government should “listen to voters” as public opinion was “hugely against” the move.

