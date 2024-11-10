'Shameless': Prashant Kishor's stinging attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him "shameless" and accusing him of betraying the trust of the Muslim community by aligning with the BJP.

Kishor, who previously worked as a close aide to Kumar, made the remarks while addressing questions about the JD(U) leader’s efforts to reach out to the minority community during the campaign for by-elections to four assembly seats.

“Yes, indeed Nitish Kumar has done a lot for Muslims by stabbing them in the back (peeth mein chhura bhonkne ka kaam kiya),” Kishor said. “He formed a government in 2015 with Muslims' overwhelming support and realigned with BJP two years later,” he added.

Kishor, who served as the former national vice president of JD(U) and was expelled following a public disagreement with Kumar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), further accused the Bihar Chief Minister of “supporting a legislation that threatened to disenfranchise Muslims.”

He also highlighted Kumar’s recent political maneuvers. “Muslims supported Nitish Kumar again when he returned to Mahagathbandhan a couple of years ago, only to go back to the BJP-led NDA. Now his party is a partner in the government at the Centre, with its leaders as ministers in the Union cabinet that brought the controversial Wakf bill,” said Kishor.

Describing the Bihar Chief Minister’s political conduct, Kishor said, “Nitish Kumar is a shameless man (nirlajj aadmi) with whom the people of Bihar are disgusted and want to oust from power.”