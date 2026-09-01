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‘Shark Tank India's aftermath turned out to be good’: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on getting ₹300 cr valuation for Beast Life

‘Shark Tank India's aftermath turned out to be good’: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on getting ₹300 cr valuation for Beast Life

Taneja, who appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4 with his brand Beast Life, had initially sought ₹1 crore in exchange for 1% equity

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Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 3:18 PM IST
‘Shark Tank India's aftermath turned out to be good’: YouTuber Gaurav Taneja on getting ₹300 cr valuation for Beast LifeGaurav Taneja on Shark Tank rejection

Gaurav Taneja has revealed that his rejection on Shark Tank India ultimately turned into a major business opportunity. The YouTuber and entrepreneur recently opened up about his experience on the show, claiming that the aftermath of his appearance helped his brand secure funding at a significantly higher valuation.

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Taneja, who appeared on Shark Tank India Season 4 with his brand Beast Life, had initially sought ₹1 crore in exchange for 1% equity. However, he walked away without a deal from the Sharks. Taneja later secured ₹3 crore for 1% equity outside the show, effectively valuing the company at ₹300 crore.

READ THIS: What if your job made you richer? Mark Cuban wants companies to give workers equity

‘I had gone there to perform'

Speaking at an event organised by YouTube Goldmine Framework, Taneja explained that getting funding was not his only objective when he appeared on the reality show.

“I had gone there to perform. The fact that they didn’t give me the funding is a different matter,” he said.

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Taneja said the exposure generated by the episode eventually benefited his business. He revealed that the company had initially been seeking funding at a much lower valuation but received a substantially better opportunity roughly four months after the show.

“The aftermath turned out to be good for us. Sometimes, you feel low. But when one door closes, another opens,” Taneja said.

From ₹100 Crore To ₹300 Crore Valuation

Explaining the difference in numbers, Taneja said, “We had gone there seeking funding of Rs 100 crore. About four months later, I got funding of Rs 300 crore.” He added, “Earlier, I was giving away 1% equity for Rs 1 crore. Now, I got Rs 3 crore for 1%.”

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The entrepreneur said the deal allowed him to retain more ownership in the company rather than giving away equity at the earlier valuation. “It saved us from having to keep our valuation at Rs 100 crore. We saved our equity,” he said.

ALSO READ: Piyush Goyal Backs India-Japan ‘Shark Tank’ To Boost Startup Pitches And Investments

Shark Tank Exposure Worked In His Favour

Taneja also credited the episode’s popularity with helping more people discover his brand. He said the episode became the most-watched episode and that his team repurposed footage from the appearance for social media reels.

“It became the most-watched episode. A lot of people also discovered us. We used a lot of reels from that episode. So, whatever happens, happens for good,” he said.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 3:18 PM IST
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