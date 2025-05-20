Shikhar Dhawan buys Rs 69 crore luxury apartment in Gurugram's DLF The Dahlias

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has bought an apartment worth nearly ₹69 crore in DLF’s latest super-luxury residential project, The Dahlias, located on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, according to real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix.

The agreement for sale was registered on February 4, 2025. As per CRE Matrix, Dhawan purchased a 6,040-square feet apartment valued at ₹65.61 crore. An additional ₹3.28 crore was paid as stamp duty, taking the total consideration to ₹68.89 crore.

The Dahlias is DLF’s second ultra-luxury offering after The Camellias, and is located in DLF Phase 5, Gurugram. Spread across 17 acres, the project includes 420 high-end apartments and penthouses. DLF has projected a total revenue of ₹35,000 crore from this development.

In October last year, Dhawan announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. A veteran India opener, he made his international debut in 2010 in an ODI against Australia and played his last India match—a 50-over game—against Bangladesh in 2022.

Dhawan’s big-ticket real estate move places him among a growing list of high-net-worth individuals investing in India’s booming luxury property segment, particularly in Gurugram’s prime locations.

(With inputs from PTI)