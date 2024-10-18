Shiv Sena (UBT) jabs Congress on seat-sharing: 'Some leaders of Maharashtra not capable of taking decisions'

The seat-sharing discussions among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies -- Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress seem to have hit a roadblock in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that Congress leaders in Maharashtra are not capable of taking a decision and have to approach to Delhi for everything.

Raut mentioned he spoke to Congress Maharashtra election coordinator Mukul Wasnik and will also speak to Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

"Most of the leaders of Maharashtra are not capable of taking decisions. They have to send a list to Delhi again and again. Now that time has passed. We want this decision to be taken as soon as possible," Raut told reporters in Mumbai.

Raut's comments came after Patole said that a list of around 25 contentious seats will be sent to the high command of all the three MVA allies. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Mallikarjun Kharge will take a final call on these seats, Patole mentioned.

Sanjay Raut further added that Samajwadi Party and Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) of India are also there. "There is no major difference of opinion between NCP and Shiv Sena, not even in Congress but there are some seats on which all three parties claim."

However, Raut pressed that Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole is an ally with Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) in Maharashtra.

Dismissing reports of any dispute between MVA allies, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that "speed breakers" may come on the way when seat sharing happens in any election.

"When the seat sharing happens in parties, speed breakers may come but we always cross those speed breakers together. There is no dispute. Sometimes, a seat may be wanted by everyone, but then discussion happens and solutions are brought," Khera said.

Meanwhile, the MVA bloc has arrived at a consensus on 260 out of the 288 assembly seats. Most of the unresolved 28 seats belong to the Vidarbha and Mumbai regions.

Three major disputed seats in Mumbai include Byculla, Versova and Dharavi. The Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have claimed that Ghatkopar (West), Versova, and Byculla seats, India Today reported citing sources.

Moreover, Samajwadi Party state president Abu Azmi has demanded 12 seats to contest on including Byculla, Anushakti Nagar, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar and Versova.

Elections to the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra will take place in a single phase on November 20. Results will be declared on November 23.