‘Should X put up posts like this…’: Navarro trailing on own poll on India, community notes; netizen conducts counter poll

White House adviser Peter Navarro conducted a poll on X to ascertain if he indeed was right in calling out the community notes on his post about India buying Russian oil – which he seems to be losing. Another user also posted a counter poll on Navarro.

“Should X put up posts like one below where foreign interests masquerade as objective observers and interfere with domestic US economics and politics?,” asked Navarro, attaching screenshots of the community notes on his earlier post.

Continuing his rant, he conducted a poll. “In an earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"?” he asked, with the options ‘Yes’, ‘No’ and ‘Hell no. It’s obscene’.

At the time of drafting this article, 77 per cent stated yes, 15 per cent stated no, and 8 per cent voted for the third option.

On earlier post, you can see Indian special interests trying to interfere with domestic dialogue with lies about India buying Russian oil. Should X present this crap as comments from "diverse viewpoints"? — Peter Navarro (@RealPNavarro) September 8, 2025

In a tongue-in-cheek response, a user put up another post, asking if Navarro is a moron with the options ‘Yes’ which has been voted the most with 88 per cent, ‘No’ which has received 1 per cent votes, and ‘Hell Yes’ which got 11 per cent of votes.

Is Peter Navarro a moron ? — Ram (@ramprasad_c) September 8, 2025

It had all begun when Navarro posted some questionable “facts”. “India highest tariffs costs US jobs. India buys Russian oil purely to profit/Revenues feed Russia war machine. Ukrainians/Russians die. US taxpayers shell out more. India can't handle truth/spins,” he said, which was then fact-checked on the community notes, leading to his rants, and a response from Musk.

Navarro claimed Elon Musk was “letting propaganda into people's posts”. “That crap note below is just that. Crap. India buys Russia oil solely to profiteer. It didn't buy any before Russia invaded Ukraine. Indian govt spin machine moving high tilt. Stop killing Ukranians. Stop taking American jobs,” he said.

Musk, in a response to his rambling had said that “people decide the narrative” on the platform. “You hear all sides of an argument. Community Notes corrects everyone, no exceptions. Notes data & code is public source. Grok provides further fact-checking,” he said.

