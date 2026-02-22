Siddaramaiah flags social media addiction, Karnataka considers ‘no phones’ rule for Children below 16 years

The Congress-led Karnataka government is weighing a proposal to ban mobile phone use for students below 16 years, citing growing concerns over social media addiction and its impact on children, India Today reported.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the idea is still under discussion. Addressing vice chancellors of state-run universities, he asked for their views on whether minors should be restricted from using mobile phones on campuses.

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“Today we are discussing this, and as you are all the vice chancellors here, I seek your opinion. Children are falling prey to drugs. Also, in line with various other countries, like Australia, there is a thought to ban mobile phones among students. I want your opinion on this. We are looking at this,” he said.

Siddaramaiah pointed to the growing obsession with social media among young students.

He said too much screen time is affecting their behaviour, studies and mental health. He also expressed concern that easy access to phones could expose children to harmful influences, including drugs.

Karnataka’s Electronics and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge told the Legislative Assembly that the state is holding consultations on promoting responsible use of artificial intelligence and social media, especially among children, PTI reported.

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Similar conversations are taking place in other states as well.

The Government of Goa is said to be examining whether children under 16 should be barred from using social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and X.

In Andhra Pradesh, Education Minister Nara Lokesh has indicated that the government is also considering tighter controls on minors’ access to social media. He flagged concerns over online abuse faced by women and the effect of excessive screen time on children’s attention spans and academic performance.

The Andhra Pradesh government has ordered a study to explore legal options for ensuring age-appropriate access to online platforms. It has also invited major technology firms, including Meta Platforms, X Corp., Google and ShareChat, to a Group of Ministers meeting to review global best practices and discuss ways to make social media safer for women and children.

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Trust in social media is breaking down. Children are slipping into relentless usage, affecting their attention spans and education. Women are facing non-stop online abuse. This cannot be ignored.



The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to act. In the meeting of the Group of… pic.twitter.com/3D0hvkWTke — Lokesh Nara (@naralokesh) January 29, 2026

“Trust in social media is breaking down. Children are slipping into relentless usage, affecting their attention spans and education. Women are facing non-stop online abuse. This cannot be ignored. The Andhra Pradesh Government has decided to act. In the meeting of the Group of Ministers on Social Media, we have ordered a study of legal frameworks for age-appropriate access,” Lokesh wrote in a post on X.