Infosys Q4 results 2026 date and time: Check quarterly earnings announcement schedule | Preview, expectations

Infosys Q4 results 2026 date and time: India's second-largest IT company Infosys will announce its Q4 earnings on April 23, 2026. The board of the IT major is also likely to approve an final dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.Infosys has scheduled a two-day board meeting, which will begin on April 22, to approve and review its financial statements.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Infosys' Q4 and fiscal earnings follow IT sector leader TCS' results, which kicked off the earnings season on April 9. The Bengaluru-based IT major is expected to announce its Q4 earnings after market hours on April 23.

"The financial results will be presented to the Board of Directors on April 23, 2026 for their approval," said Infosys.

The company will hold investor/ analyst calls on April 23, 2026 to discuss the financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 and business outlook.

Q4 earnings expectations

Centrum Broking expects constant currency revenue growth of (0.2%) QoQ affected due to lower number of working days in the quarter.

Revenue is expected to rise 14.2% to Rs 46,738.9 crore in Q4 and 2.8% on a quarter on quarter basis. Net profit is seen rising 10.8% to Rs 7790.6 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 7033 crore during the corresponding period last year.

Advertisement

The last quarter's EBIT margin is projected to rise by 44 basis points to 21.4% from 21% in the March 2025 quarter.

EBIT margin might improve by 303 bps QoQ led by rupee depreciation and absence of one-off cost regarding labour code provision. According to Centrum, management's commentary on FY27E guidance and the current demand environment would be the key.

Brokerage IDBI Capital anticipates flat growth in Q4 revenue due to the weakening of the rupee and the lack of labor law requirements, However, EBIT margin is likely to rise by 19 basis points. Project maximus forecast; trend in discretionary spending; traction in BFSI and strategic transactions; margin outlook; perspective on conversion of deal pipeline & deal wins; and recruiting & utilization outlook are key things to track in the IT major's upcoming results.

Advertisement

Revenue is expected to increase 14% to Rs 46,622.2 crore in Q4 and 2.5% on a quarter on quarter basis. Net profit is seen rising 9.3% to Rs 7692.7 crore in the March 2026 quarter from Rs 7038 crore during the corresponding period last year.

The last quarter's EBIT margin is projected to increase by 45 basis points to 21.40% from 20.95% in the March 2025 quarter.

IDBI Capital has assigned a "hold" rating to the IT stock. The target price for the IT stock is Rs 1714.

Another brokerage Nuvama expects Infosys to report a 5% QoQ fall in its net profit to around Rs 7,541 crore. Nuvama sees Infosys Q4 revenue to reach Rs 46,300 crore, rising 2% on a QoQ basis. Revenue is likely to rise by 13% on a YoY basis.

“We forecast revenue to decline -0.8% QoQ in CC and -0.5% QoQ in USD terms, impacted by seasonal furloughs, with BFSI remaining stable,” the brokerage said.

Infosys Q3 results

Infosys posted a 2.23 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit (attributable to owners) for the third quarter of the current fiscal. During the quarter under review, profit came at Rs 6,654 crore as against Rs 6,806 crore in the year-ago period.

Advertisement

The IT major's revenue from operations rose 8.89 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 compared to Rs 41,764 crore in the corresponding period last year.