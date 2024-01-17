scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
Siddaramaiah will remain Karnataka CM for 5 years, says son; CM responds...

Feedback

Siddaramaiah will remain Karnataka CM for 5 years, says son; CM responds...

In May last year, after the Congress swept the Assembly elections by bagging 135 of 224 seats, intense lobbying began by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on Wednesday appealed to people to continue to support his father in the next Lok Sabha elections as that would help him continue as CM for the next five years. Speaking at a function in the district headquarters town of Hassan, Yathindra said: "We indeed have public support, but you have to show that this government has people's backing in the Lok Sabha election by winning maximum seats for Congress and strengthening Siddaramaiah's hands."

Also read: 'Telangana's competition is not Karnataka': Revanth Reddy at WEF 2024

"With this strength, it will be possible for Siddaramaiah to continue to offer these guarantee schemes for the next five years and continue to be Chief Minister for five years without any hindrance," he said, sparking a debate on the leadership issue in the Karnataka Congress.

In May last year, after the Congress swept the Assembly elections by bagging 135 of 224 seats, intense lobbying began by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post. While Siddarmaiah prevailed and was chosen as CM, it was reported that the Congress had worked out a 2.5-year formula under which Shivakumar would take over as chief minister for the second half.  

Reacting to this son's comment, Siddaramaiah today said: "The party high command decides it, neither he nor I decide this (chief minister's term)."

In his response, Shivakumar said the government will remain strong for the next five years and no one can shake it. "Now our Chief Minister is Siddaramaiah. Under his leadership, I am the Congress Karnataka unit president. We are fighting the election together and there is no doubt that under his leadership the elections are taking place," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Also read: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Karnataka: India is the flavour at Davos

Shivakumar said that when he goes to people he also appeals to them to strengthen his hands, "which is natural". "Why should we give it a twist? There is no need to give a twist. Yathindra is a sensible and a rising leader. We must encourage him," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had bagged 25 of 28 seats while Congress and JDS won one seat each.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Jan 17, 2024, 6:59 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement