Siddaramaiah will remain Karnataka CM for 5 years, says son; CM responds...

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on Wednesday appealed to people to continue to support his father in the next Lok Sabha elections as that would help him continue as CM for the next five years. Speaking at a function in the district headquarters town of Hassan, Yathindra said: "We indeed have public support, but you have to show that this government has people's backing in the Lok Sabha election by winning maximum seats for Congress and strengthening Siddaramaiah's hands."

"With this strength, it will be possible for Siddaramaiah to continue to offer these guarantee schemes for the next five years and continue to be Chief Minister for five years without any hindrance," he said, sparking a debate on the leadership issue in the Karnataka Congress.

In May last year, after the Congress swept the Assembly elections by bagging 135 of 224 seats, intense lobbying began by Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the CM's post. While Siddarmaiah prevailed and was chosen as CM, it was reported that the Congress had worked out a 2.5-year formula under which Shivakumar would take over as chief minister for the second half.

Reacting to this son's comment, Siddaramaiah today said: "The party high command decides it, neither he nor I decide this (chief minister's term)."

In his response, Shivakumar said the government will remain strong for the next five years and no one can shake it. "Now our Chief Minister is Siddaramaiah. Under his leadership, I am the Congress Karnataka unit president. We are fighting the election together and there is no doubt that under his leadership the elections are taking place," the Deputy Chief Minister said.

Shivakumar said that when he goes to people he also appeals to them to strengthen his hands, "which is natural". "Why should we give it a twist? There is no need to give a twist. Yathindra is a sensible and a rising leader. We must encourage him," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are likely to be held in April-May this year. In the last parliamentary polls, the BJP had bagged 25 of 28 seats while Congress and JDS won one seat each.

