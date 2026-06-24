'Significant money was demanded': Zoho founder alleges 'disgusting levels of' corruption under DMK

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on Wednesday alleged that his rural school project faced approval delays under the previous DMK government and claimed that the process moved swiftly after Vijay's TVK came to power.

Vembu said Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, a rural school that provides free education to children, struggled to obtain approvals despite operating on a non-profit basis.

Advertisement

"Our rural school Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, which provides completely free education to rural children, faced delays getting approvals from the previous government. Of course, significant money was demanded, and we were told that was the only way, even if it is a completely free school," Vembu wrote on X.

Must Read: Did you know? Zoho has been operating in China for 25 years and employs 300+ people

He compared that experience with the current administration, claiming that approvals were granted without delay after the TVK government assumed office.

"After Vijay's TVK came to power, approvals have happened quickly and automatically. I am very happy to appreciate this positive development in our state. Thank you Thiru Vijay Avl for this refreshing change🙏," he said.

Advertisement

Our rural school Kalaivani Kalvi Maiyam, which provides completely free education to rural children, faced delays getting approvals from the previous government. Of course, significant money was demanded and we were told that was the only way, even if it is a completely free… — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) June 24, 2026

Fresh attack on DMK

In a separate post, Vembu attacked the DMK, alleging that corruption had become deeply entrenched during its tenure. "We had nauseating, disgusting levels of corruption in Tamil Nadu under the DMK. This is known to the entire Universe, not some grand secret," he said.

Vembu claimed corruption had reached "Himalayan heights" and referred to remarks previously made by a former state finance minister, saying the minister had publicly complained about corruption before being shifted to another portfolio.

Advertisement

'Not about ideology'

The Zoho founder said his criticism was not driven by political ideology and pointed to leaders across party lines whom he respected for public service. "This is not about ideology. Even the Marxists of Kerala, then allied with the DMK, would say how deeply corrupt the DMK was," he said.

Vembu also praised former Kerala Finance Minister Balagopal, saying, "I have always appreciated people like Shri Balagopal, the former Finance Minister of Kerala, for his devoted public service."

Calls for introspection

Vembu said the DMK should focus on addressing allegations of corruption rather than targeting critics.

"If the DMK truly wants to introspect, they must start with their corruption. Instead, they spend their time attacking a messenger like me as a TVK stooge or a Brahmin or a Sanghi and so on," he wrote.

Quoting Thirukkural, he added: "Maybe they can study Kural 423: focus on the message, even if the message comes from a 'Brahmin Sanghi TVK stooge' like me."

