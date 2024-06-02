Sikkim, Arunachal Assembly Election Results 2024: 'Thank you Arunachal,' tweets PM Modi as BJP returns to power for 3rd time

Sikkim, Arunachal Assembly Election Results 2024: The BJP has returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority. The counting of votes is underway. The rest 10 seats were won by the saffron party uncontested. Of the 50 seats, the BJP has won 27 and is leading in eight others.

- The SKM has returned to power in Sikkim for the second consecutive term as it won 21 seats in the 32-member assembly and secured a majority. Tamang won from Rhenock seat by over 7,000 votes. He is also leading in Soreng Chakung constituency. The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, bagged just one seat. SDF president and former chief minister Pawan Kumar Chamling lost from the two seats he contested.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated SKM and Prem Singh Tamang for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. "I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times."

Congratulations to SKM and CM @PSTamangGolay for their victory in the Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024. I look forward to working with the State Government to further the progress of Sikkim in the coming times. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2024



Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth," he said in a tweet.

Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again. Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state’s growth. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 2, 2024

- BJP wins Arunachal Pradesh assembly elections as it gets the majority mark of 31 out of 60 seats. The saffron party is ahead on another 14 seats. If trends hold, the BJP will sweep the state with 45 seats.

- SKM retains power in Sikkim as it crosses the majority mark of 17 out of 32 assembly seats. SKM won 18 seats and is leading on 13 seats. The counting of votes is underway.

- Sikkim CM and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) chief Prem Singh Tamang, who is contesting the Assembly elections from Rhenock and Soreng-Chakung seats, is leading on both the seats. The SKM crossed the halfway mark and is leading on 29 seats. The majority mark in the Sikkim Assembly is 17 out of 32 Assembly seats.

- In Arunchal, the ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark and won 10 seats leading on 27. The National People's Party is leading on 8 seats, Nationalist Congress Party on 3 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is 31 out of 60 Assembly seats.

- In Arunchal, the BJP is ahead on 40 seats, while Thangwang Wangham-led National People's Party (NPP) has taken the lead on 9. Nabam Tuki-led Congress, which contested on 19 seats, is ahead on 1 seat.

If the early trends hold, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu will return for another term in Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh has 60 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats. The ruling BJP has already won 10 assembly seats unopposed. Here, assembly and Lok Sabha elections were held simultaneously in the first phase of polls on April 19.

The BJP had won both the Lok Sabha seats and 41 assembly constituencies in the 2019 polls. The JD(U) had won seven assembly seats, the NPP five, Congress four, and the PPA one. Two Independent candidates had also emerged victorious.

In Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, his spouse Krishna Kumari Rai, ex-Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, former Indian footballer and SDF leader Bhaichung Bhatia, state BJP president DR Thapa, Speaker Arun Upreti and senior minister Lunga Nima Lepcha are among the prominent candidates.

Tamang is contesting from the Rhenock and Soreng Chakung constituencies, while Chamling is in the fray from the Namcheybung and Poklok Kamrang seats. Bhaichung Bhutia, the SDF vice-president, is contesting from the Barfung assembly constituency. The state unit BJP president DR Thapa is seeking re-election from Upper Burtuk. Chief Minister Tamang's wife Krishna Kumari Rai is contesting from the Namchi Singhithang seat, while Speaker Arun Upreti is in the fray from the Arithang constituency.

