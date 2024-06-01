Poll of Exit Polls 2024: BJP-NDA expected to sweep with 361-401 seats, says Axis My India

Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls: As the poll pundits place their bets, the trends appear to point to a clear winner – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), over the INDIA bloc.

According to Axis My India-India Today exit polls 2024, the NDA is expected to bag 361-401 seats, while INDIA bloc is expected to win 131-166 seats, and ‘others’ to snatch 8-20 seats. Poll pundits have said this is BJP's best-ever performance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to return with an even bigger mandate.

As per C-Voter, NDA is expected to win 353-383 seats, with INDIA bloc bagging 152-182 seats, and 4-12 seats going to ‘others’. Today’s Chanakya has predicted 384-415 seats for NDA, 96-118 for INDIA bloc, and 27-45 for ‘others’.

According to D-Dynamics, NDA is expected to bag 371 seats, while INDIA bloc is to be restricted to 125, while 47 seats would be bagged by ‘others’. As per Jan Ki Baat, NDA would win 362-392, INDIA 141-161, and ‘others’ 10-20 seats.

As per PMARQ, NDA would bag 359 seats, while INDIA would bag 154 seats, with 30 going to ‘others’. Matrize predicted 353-368 for BJP, 118-133 for INDIA, 43-48 for ‘others’.

CNX predicted 371-401 seats for NDA, while it predicted 109-139 for INDIA bloc, and 28-38 for ‘others’. ETG Research has predicted 358 for NDA and 152 for INDIA bloc, and 33 for ‘others’.

Agencies BJP-NDA INDIA bloc Others Axis My India-India Today 361-401 131-166 8-20 C-Voter 353-383 152-182 4-12 Today's Chanakya 384-415 96-118 27-45 D-Dynamics 371 125 47 Jan Ki Baat 362-392 141-161 10-20 PMARQ 359 154 30 Matrize 353-368 118-133 43-48 CNX 371-401 109-139 28-38 ETG Research 358 152 33

As the exit poll figures were released, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Indian citizens voted in large numbers to elect the NDA government back to power. “They have seen our track record and the manner in which our work has brought about a qualitative change in the lives of the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. At the same time, they have seen how the reforms in India have propelled India to being the fifth largest global economy. Every scheme of ours has reached the intended beneficiaries without any bias or leakage,” he said.

Modi called the opposition INDIA bloc “casteist, communal and corrupt” aimed to protect a “handful of dynasties”. He said that the alliance only enhanced their expertise on ‘Modi bashing’.

The prime minister also applauded the NDA ‘karyakartas’ and thanked them for ‘meticulously explaining’ the party’s development agenda while braving the intense heat.

The results of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 would be declared on June 4.