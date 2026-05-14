SIR Phase 3 announced: List of states where electoral rolls will be revised

The Election Commission of India on Thursday announced Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across 16 states and three Union Territories. Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh have been kept out of the exercise for now.

As per officials, the schedule has been aligned with the ongoing house listing operations under the national Census so that field-level administrative machinery can be used efficiently for both processes.

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According to the Election Commission, the schedule for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh will be issued separately at a later stage. It said this will take into account the completion of Phase II of the Census as well as weather-related challenges, especially in high-altitude and snow-bound areas.

The Commission said the rollout in these three regions has been deferred because of operational constraints and difficult terrain conditions. It added that the exercise there will be announced once conditions are suitable for field deployment.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, “I appeal to all electors to enthusiastically participate in Phase III of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and submit their Enumeration Forms." He further said that the exercise is being conducted to ensure that only eligible voters are included in the electoral rolls, while preventing the inclusion of ineligible names.

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List of states where the SIR exercise will take place

During the third phase, more than 3.94 lakh booth level officers (BLOs) will go house-to-house to 36.73 crore electors assisted by 3.42 lakh booth level agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties during the enumeration phase.

In the first two phases of 13 states/union territories, nearly 59 crore electors were covered. Over 6.3 lakh BLOs and 9.2 lakh BLAs were appointed by political parties were involved in several stages of the process.