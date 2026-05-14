Balaji Amines, Alkyl Amines shares gained up to 20% today; here’s the trigger

Balaji Amines, Alkyl Amines share price: Shares of Balaji Amines Ltd and its peer Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd surged on Thursday. Shares of Balaji Amines locked in a 20 per cent upper circuit, hitting Rs 1,622.55 per share on the BSE. This was a sharp spike against its previous close of Rs 1,352.15 apiece.

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Meanwhile, the buying sentiment spilled over to its sector peer, Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, which jumped over 15 per cent to touch day’s high of Rs 1,889.90.

Why are amine stocks rising?

This market cheer was fuelled by a strong fourth-quarter earnings report from Balaji Amines. According to its latest stock exchange filing submitted to exchanges post-market hours on Wednesday, Balaji Amines reported a consolidated net profit attributable to the owners of Rs 63.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2026, a massive 57.7 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the Rs 40.06 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

While revenue from operations also saw a jump to Rs 394.78 crore in operational revenue, an 11.9 per cent rise from the Rs 352.72 crore reported in Q4FY25.

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Total income for the quarter stood at Rs 403 crore. The company's EBITDA for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 102 crore, a solid 50 per cent jump from Rs 68 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total sales volume increased to 27,341 MT in the fourth quarter, compared to 25,872 MT in Q4FY25.