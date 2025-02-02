'Situation is now normal, visit after...': Prayagraj hoteliers' appeal to devotees for Maha Kumbh

Hotel bookings in Prayagraj have taken a significant hit following the stampede at the Maha Kumbh on January 29, which claimed the lives of at least 30 people and left 60 injured. The incident occurred during Mauni Amavasya, considered the most auspicious day of the Kumbh Mela, leading to panic and a wave of reservation cancellations across the city.

Sardar Harjeet Singh, president of the Prayagraj Hotel and Restaurant Welfare Association, described the impact on the hospitality sector as severe. “After the January 29 incident, bookings dropped drastically as many visitors could not reach their hotels. However, the situation is now normal, and we are appealing to devotees to come after the Basant Panchami 'snan' so that they do not face any difficulties,” Singh told news agency PTI.

According to Singh, from January 28 to January 30, several pilgrims were stopped at city borders due to crowd control measures, leaving many unable to reach their accommodations. “As a result, 40-50% of hotel rooms remained vacant,” he noted.

Anil Kumar Gupta, owner of Prayag Inn, echoed similar concerns. “Our hotel saw a 25% cancellation rate. We are requesting people to visit the Maha Kumbh after Basant Panchami, as vehicle movement in the city is expected to ease by then,” Gupta said. He added that in the days following Mauni Amavasya, many rooms remained vacant not only because of cancellations but also because guests were unable to arrive or depart due to movement restrictions. “For those who were stuck, we did not charge any fee for their extended stay as our rooms were unoccupied,” Gupta added.

Singh stressed that the damage was not limited to financial losses. “Our concern is not just about cancelled bookings but also that pilgrims who had paid in advance could not reach us, and we couldn’t host them,” he said, urging the government to improve logistical arrangements. “Expecting families with women, children, and luggage to walk 15-20 km from the city’s border to their hotels was unrealistic,” Singh remarked.

While the immediate aftermath of the stampede led to widespread panic, Singh pointed out that bookings for dates after Basant Panchami remain relatively unaffected. Hoteliers are actively reaching out to potential guests, assuring them that the situation in Prayagraj is now under control.

However, Singh criticised the role of social media influencers and YouTubers in amplifying fears. “Many people were scared due to rumours, but after our clarification, several pilgrims have decided not to cancel their bookings,” he said.

With the final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami approaching, hotel owners are hopeful that the city will see a surge in visitors, helping the hospitality sector recover from one of its most challenging setbacks during the Maha Kumbh.

(With inputs from PTI)

