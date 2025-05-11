Situation normal at border: No drones or shelling overnight in Jammu, Poonch, Pathankot

Calm returned to the India–Pakistan border on Sunday morning after days of heavy shelling and drone attacks. No drones, firing, or shelling were reported overnight in Rajouri, Pathankot, Akhnoor, Firozpur, Jammu city, and Poonch, marking a lull after an intense weekend of cross-border hostilities by Pakistan.

The pause in escalation came after a devastating stretch of firings in which seven people were killed and over 25 injured in mortar shelling and drone strikes across the Jammu region on Saturday. The fatalities included a senior Jammu and Kashmir government official, two security personnel, and several civilians — including a two-year-old girl.

In Rajouri, Additional District Development Commissioner Raj Kumar Thapa succumbed to injuries after a Pakistani shell hit his residence. Omar Abdullah mourned his death, calling it a “terrible loss” and praising Thapa’s dedication. In Poonch, Subedar Major Pawan Kumar was killed near the Krishna Ghati sector, while BSF sub-inspector Mohammed Imteyaz died in RS Pura during cross-border firing.

Civilians, including Aisha Noor (2) and Mohd Shohib (35), were killed in Rajouri. Elsewhere, 55-year-old Rashida Bi died in Mendhar, and several more were wounded in Jammu, Nowshera, and Bantalab.

Defence officials said, “Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. The Indian Army will thwart all enemy designs.” The BSF reported unprovoked fire on May 9 around 9 PM, adding, “Our resolve to protect India’s sovereignty is unshaken.”

Police recovered debris from intercepted Pakistani kamikaze drones in open fields at Bishnah and Parmandal, urging residents not to approach fallen UAVs. Helpline numbers were issued, and police denied social media rumours about terrorist presence in RS Pura.

On Saturday, a ceasefire was announced effective 5 PM. However, Pakistan violated the ceasefire and resumed shelling and drone use just hours later. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the agreement was reached during a call between the DGMOs of both nations, adding: “For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it.”

Tensions had sharply escalated after India launched precision strikes on terror launchpads in Pakistan and PoK in response to the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists.

Shops remained closed in Jammu during the day but reopened after news of the ceasefire. Authorities continue to monitor the situation, with defence and civilian agencies maintaining high alert in border districts.

