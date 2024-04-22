‘Smoke as poisonous as Kejriwal’s lies’: BJP slams AAP govt over Ghazipur landfill fire

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government after a massive fire broke out at the Ghazipur landfill on Sunday evening. BJP asked AAP whether it will hold itself responsible for the fire as it is responsible for running Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). BJP leader Kapil Mishra called the fumes as “poisonous as Kejriwal’s lies”.

“A huge fire has broken out at Delhi's Ghazipur landfill. Toxic smoke is floating in the air. Fraud Arvind Kejriwal fought the MCD elections by showing the photo of this Ghazipur landfill. This smoke is as endless and poisonous as Kejriwal's lies,” he said.

ये धुआं केजरीवाल के झूठों की तरह जहरीला है और अंतहीन है pic.twitter.com/nxXxTgjkHi — Kapil Mishra (Modi Ka Pariwar) (@KapilMishra_IND) April 21, 2024

BJP Delhi also shared visuals from the fire and said that the national capital could never become London but it appears as if it will be reduced to ashes. “This horrifying clip of the fire in the Ghazipur landfill is heart-wrenching. Now that AAP is running the MCD, who will you hold responsible for this?”, it asked.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor also said that the fire has caused inconvenience to residents and businesses. The BJP also lashed out at the AAP government, alleged that it had promised to clear the Ghazipur landfill site by December 31 last year, but has failed to keep its word.

Hours after the major fire broke out in the landfill, thick plumes of smoke continued to billow on Monday. The fire broke out due to the gases produced in the massive mountain of waste, as well as the hot and dry weather conditions, as per the Delhi Fire Service.

A DFS official said that the call to douse the fire was received on Sunday evening at 5:22 pm. The official said that initially two fire engines were sent but they had to increase it to eight fire engines.

Several residents who live near the landfill have complained of throat and breathing irritation.

As per the official, fires in landfills can burn for a long period, and sounded hopeful of finding the spots easily during the night operations. The area was cordoned off following the fire.