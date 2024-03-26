‘Social welfare funds not personal property’: Delhi govt says schemes to continue despite CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

Arvind Kejriwal arrested: The Delhi government, on Tuesday, clarified that its welfare schemes will not be impacted by the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy case. The planning department, in a note, said that “notorious elements” are spreading rumours and speculations are rife on the welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Delhi government.

Related Articles

“Even as the law takes its own course in the process of criminal investigation, it merits clarification that administration of schemes and governance are never specific to individuals and shall continue in normal course, as in the past,” it said.

It said that it is necessary to inform the public that there shall be no disruption of any kind in the disbursement of admissible subsidies, pensions, welfare benefits etc. It clarified that social schemes are funded with public money through the consolidated fund, backed by budgetary allocations.

“Social welfare funds are neither the personal property of any individual or political entity nor funded by an individual or entity’s personal money,” it said.

The government said that there is a process and architecture of civil services that would continue as usual. “Public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies are NOT AT ALL affected by the arrest/remand of the Chief Minister,” it said, further adding that all public services, social welfare schemes and subsidies given by the Delhi government will continue uninterrupted.

It urged people to not fall for fear-mongering and malicious information, and asked them to stay away from “rumour mongers” who are trying to take advantage of the arrest of Kejriwal.

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP’s national convenor, was taken into custody by ED on March 21 over a money-laundering case associated with a former excise policy. The central agency has decided to keep Kejriwal in custody until Thursday. The ED claims that Kejriwal demanded illicit payments from liquor merchants in exchange for benefits. Furthermore, he is suspected to be the main instigator and ringleader in the defunct policy, in collaboration with other AAP leaders, ministers, and individuals. Kejriwal has refuted these accusations, alleging that the BJP-led Centre is exploiting investigative agencies for political advantage.