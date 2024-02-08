scorecardresearch
Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

Some Chennai schools get bomb threat, students sent home, bomb disposal squads on spot

Some Chennai schools get bomb threat, students sent home, bomb disposal squads on spot

GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit, say cops

Bomb threat email was sent to some schools in Greater Chennai limits on Thursday, following which police swung into action, and reached the schools with bomb disposal squads.

Students in these schools were sent back home with their parents, while the police conducted anti-sabotage checks and are also trying to identify the culprit and urged the public not to panic.

"Bomb threat e-mails were received at a few educational institutions in GCP limits. GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails. Public are requested not to  panic," said Chennai Police on X platform (formerly Twitter).

Local media reports said at least five schools got the threat. The schools include DAV, Gopalapuram, Chettinad Vidyashram in RA Puram, Chennai Public School in Anna Nagar and JJ Nagar, and St Marys' School in Parrys.

Published on: Feb 08, 2024, 2:01 PM IST
