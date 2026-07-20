Sonam Wangchuk to end hunger strike today? 59-year-old activist lists 3 conditions from hospital bed

Writing from his hospital bed on the day the Cockroach Janta Party had planned its march to Parliament, Sonam Wangchuk has set out three specific conditions under which he would be willing to end his hunger strike.

The 59-year-old activist posted the note on his X handle on Monday, July 20. The first condition is straightforward: the central government must take accountability for the recent failures in the education system, particularly the alleged examination paper leaks.

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If that does not happen, Wangchuk has two alternative paths he would accept. The first involves being allowed, along with CJP leadership, to reach Parliament and receive assurances from elected representatives directly.

"If I & the leadership of CJP reach the doorsteps of Parliament where Hon'ble MPs & Leaders of various parties assure us that they will now take up the issue in the Parliament," he wrote in the message addressed to his supporters.

The third condition accounts for the possibility that his deteriorating health may prevent him from making the journey. In that case, he says the MPs must come to him.

"If my health or other factors do not permit this then the Hon'ble MPs & leaders of different parties visit this Hospital and give the above assurance," Wangchuk wrote.

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WHEN WILL I END THE FAST….!

Not withstanding my health my fast continues till after the Sansad Chalo March, and will be broken only under the following circumstances… pic.twitter.com/kaOGx2Nk4T — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 20, 2026

The note was posted on the same day CJP had planned its march to Parliament, adding urgency to the conditions he has laid out. The central government has not yet responded publicly to the demands.