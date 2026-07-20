Top stocks in news: RIL, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, GAIL, KMB, Power Grid, YES Bank, NBCC, PNB

Indian equity benchmark indices posted strong gains on Friday led by buying in the heavyweights from IT and banking pockets, awaiting Q1 earnings. The BSE Sensex surged 964.58 points, or 1.25 per cent, to close at 78,151.45, while NSE's Nifty50 jumped 261.55 points, or 1.09 per cent, to end at 24,334.30. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, July 20, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Aditya Infotech, Acceleratebs India, Fairchem Organics, Graphite India, Happy Forgings, KPR Mill, NDR Auto Components, Nelcast, NESCO, Pokarna, Quest Capital Markets and SPR Auto Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today, while shares of Simplex Castings shall trade ex-date for split today.

Quarterly results today: UltraTech Cement, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Bajaj Healthcare, BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle, Canara HSBC Life Insurance, Indian Overseas Bank, Mahindra Logistics, Rallis, Shyam Metalics and Energy, Sobha, Transformers and Rectifiers, Tourism Finance Corporation and Venus Remedies and other will announce their results for the quarter ended on June 30.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani reported a 6.1 per cent YoY jump in the net profit, while revenue rose 24.5 per cent YoY to Rs 3.4 lakh crore for the June 2026 quarter. Ebitda rose 10.1 per cent YoY to, while ebitda margins stood at 15.9 per cent for the quarter.

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HDFC Bank: India's largest private lender reported a 5 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 19,059.7 crore, while its net interest income increased 6.7 per cent YoY to Rs 33,534 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its provisions and contingencies declined sharply 78.8 per cent YoY to Rs 3,059.8 crore and NPAs increased on both sequential and year comparison.

ICICI Bank: The leading private sector lender reported a 15.9 per cent YoY jump in standalone net profit to Rs 14,804.5 crore, while net interest income rose 12.7 per cent YoY to Rs 24,384.4 crore for April-June 2026 periods. Its provisions and contingencies fell 30.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,260.5 crore, while NPAs improved on both yearly and quarterly levels.

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GAIL India: The state-run gas major has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Khanij Bidesh India (KABIL) to collaborate in the field of critical and strategic minerals, supporting India's long-term resource security.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The private lender posted a 25.6 per cent YoY surge in standalone net profit to Rs 4,123 crore, net interest income grew 9.2 per cent YoY to Rs 7,928.4 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026. Its provisions and contingencies fell 44.7 per cent YoY to Rs 668.1 crore and gross NPA improved sequentially, while net NPAs increased marginally.

Axis Bank: The private lender reported a 22.5 per cent YoY rise in standalone net profit to Rs 7,113.9 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Net interest income increased 8 per cent YoY to Rs 14,646.1 crore, while provisions and contingencies plunged 43.7 per cent YoY to Rs 2,222.5 crore. Gross NPA rose marginally to 1.28 per cent from 1.23 per cent QoQ, while net NPA increased to 0.39 per cent from 0.37 per cent.

Power Grid Corporation of India: The utilities player has been declared the successful bidder for the Fatehgarh-II Transmission Project. The project involves the installation and commissioning of two synchronous condensers at Fatehgarh-II Power Station, along with associated bays.

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Punjab National Bank: The state-run lender reported a massive 213.6 per cent YoY jump in standalone net profit to Rs 5,253.3 crore, while net interest income rose 2.1 per cent YoY to Rs 10,798.4 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its provisions and contingencies increased 67.5 per cent YoY to Rs 541.2 crore. NPAs improved on both gross and net levels for the quarter.

YES Bank: The private lender clocked a 34 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 1,071 crore, while net interest income rose 17.5 per cent YoY to Rs 2,786 crore for the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Operating profit rose 25.5 per cent YoY to Rs 1,704 crore, while asset quality continued to show stability with NPAs remaining under control.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate player reported a 29 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 543.5 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Revenue from operations increased 31.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,300.9 crore, supported by healthy project execution. Its ebitda rose 41.1 per cent YoY to Rs 734 crore, while margins expanded to 56.4 per cent. It announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 apiece.

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Cipla: The USFDA conducted a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the manufacturing facility of InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc., the company's wholly owned subsidiary in New York, from July 13 to July 17. The company received one inspectional observation in Form 483.

RBL Bank: The private lender reported a 27 per cent YoY increase in standalone net profit to Rs 254 crore, while net interest income rose 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,654 crore for the April-June 2026 quarter. Its provisions and contingencies increased 35 per cent YoY to Rs 599 crore, with improvement in asset quality as NPAs declined on both gross and net levels.

Nuvama Wealth Management: The company has received an administrative warning from the SEBI in connection with the inspection of public issues handled by a wealth firm as a merchant banker. The warning advises it to exercise caution and avoid recurrence of the observations in the future. The company said the letter has no impact on its financials, operations, or any other activities.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has moved forward with the merger of its wholly owned subsidiary, HSCC (India), into itself. NBCC shared the scheme of arrangement under Section 230-232 of the Companies Act, 2013. The board had approved this scheme on July 14 this year.

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Sterlite Technologies: The tech company's US subsidiary, STL Optical Connectivity NA, has launched its new advanced FTTH solution, CONCAT, after successfully completing field trials on the network of one of the largest telecom service providers in the United States.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The leading NBFC reported a sharp 391.5 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 307.7 crore, while net interest income surged 87.2 per cent YoY to Rs 1,196.8 crore in the June 2026 quarter.. Impairments on financial instruments increased 46.7 per cent YoY to Rs 353.6 crore.

RailTel Corporation of India: The telecom infrastructure firm disclosed a new litigation matter involving 3i Infotech, which has initiated arbitration proceedings against the company related to the Wi-Fi Monetisation Project.

Samvardhana Motherson International: The auto ancillary company has received approval from the Japan Court for the acquisition of an 81 percent stake in Yutaka Giken and an 11 percent stake in Shinnichi Kogyo Co. Shinnichi is a subsidiary of Yutaka Giken, with Yutaka Giken holding a 62 percent stake in the company.

NATCO Pharma: The pharma firm has received tentative approval from the USFDA for Olaparib 100 mg and 150 mg tablets, which are bioequivalent to the reference listed drug), Lynparza tablets of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, for the indication mentioned in the approved labelling. NATCO will manufacture the Olaparib tablets, while its partner, Alembic will distribute the product in the US.

Aditya Birla Capital: The leading financial services company has made a rights issue investment of Rs 484.5 crore in the equity shares of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.

Turtlemint Fintech Solutions: The fintech company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3.1 crore for the June 2026 quarter, compared with a loss of Rs 39.4 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 357.2 crore, reflecting strong business momentum. Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 4.1 crore, while service ebitda increased 60 per cent YoY to Rs 60 crore.

Kolte-Patil Developers: The real estate developers' new area sales value increased marginally to Rs 617 crore, while realisation grew 29 per cent YoY to Rs 9,442 per sq ft for the June 30, 2026. Its collections jumped 30 per cent to Rs 715 crore for the given quarter.

SpiceJet: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on SpiceJet for deploying deceptive design practices, commonly known as dark patterns, on its flight booking platform.