Sonia Gandhi's advice to Congress leaders: 'Mahaul in our favour, don't be over confident'

In an important address during the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting today, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi emphasised the importance of vigilance and unity among party leaders as they approach the assembly elections in four states, including Maharashtra and Haryana, later this year.

Gandhi cautioned party members against becoming "complacent" and "over-confident," despite the current political climate appearing favourable.

"In a few months, elections will be held in four states. We must sustain the momentum and goodwill that has been generated from the Lok Sabha elections," she stated. She urged leaders to work "unitedly with a sense of purpose," expressing confidence that a strong performance could lead to a transformation in national politics.

Addressing first-time Members of Parliament (MPs), Gandhi stressed the importance of preparation and active participation in parliamentary sessions. "Many of you are first-time MPs. We had an orientation program yesterday, and there will be more such occasions. I wish to reiterate the need for each and every one of us to be fully prepared," she said, encouraging MPs to be present in Parliament regularly and to take their committee assignments seriously.

Gandhi also highlighted the need for enhanced research support for the Congress Parliamentary Party, noting that while a system is in place, it must be strengthened in light of the party's increased numbers.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana, Jharkhand, and Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to take place by the end of this year, marking a crucial moment for the Congress party as it seeks to build on its recent electoral successes.

